Editor:
The future is already here, however only few know what that entails. What if you were a big corporation, insurance company or government that could see future news articles, obituaries, court documents, law suits, election results and so on? That would be very powerful and unfair information.
Now, I'm certain that this technology is not science fiction and it exists even today. It is well kept under public knowledge by these companies and "The Company," CIA.
If an insurance company knew that you are not going to die or be a party to a huge lawsuit then they can gain unfairly. Quantum computing technology also allows these few companies and government to make changes to the future stories in order to avoid those things.
God has declared quantum computing not for man's sinful nature, for that leads to certain destruction. The unrighteous will see "fake news and fake profits" for now on. Leave Godly ways to the chosen righteous pure of heart and God himself. For God has shown me different futures that we are facing as a society. The things I write are true, God protest me as he protects us all right now. I am blessed, forgiven and reborn man.
I'm a voice for God chosen to bring truth and good news of cures for man's affliction through the power of the Holy Spirit.
God blesses those who are selfless and righteous. I pray that the U.S. changes the cycle of the future.
Shawn Higgins
Port Charlotte
