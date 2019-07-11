Editor:
Children of God for Life, a public citizen group, tracks the use of aborted fetal parts. Because some companies are using human cells for testing we now have human DNA in some of our vaccines, drugs and cosmetics.
Don’t believe that we could possibly have vaccines from aborted fetal cell lines? Go to Children of God for Life for a list of vaccines.
Chicken pox, Hepatitis-A and MMR vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines has never been hidden from us. But when parents go to their doctors for vaccinations, who asks to see the product insert? And doctors, who have been administering the vaccines for years have never checked into the ingredients, although it has always been right at their fingertips.
And what would happen if they did? They would read that the vaccine contains “residual DNA and proteins” and “components” of “MRC-5”, “WI-38” (or both) “human diploid cell lines.” We need to educate ourselves and help our children and grandchildren to be safe.
Please let us do something about this. No wonder that there are so many abortionists. And thank President Trump for his decisive action to end all government contracts involving aborted fetal research.
Lucy Allen
Port Charlotte
