Editor:
To the 20 or so candidates running for president the cry from all of them over and over has been income inequality. So their intelligent, well-thought-out answer is always, “tax the rich, tax the rich.” Honestly, you’d think that out of 20 people they could come up with something new, or at least a different idea or two.
The top 1 percent already pay most of the taxes now. And let’s face it, we are $22 trillion in debt. Let me remind you, there are 12 zeros in 1 trillion. So even if we taxed those top 1-percenters we would never have enough money to pay for all the democratic socialists' wish list. Taxing the rich will not make the poor richer, it only makes the rich poorer.
Medicare for all, free college tuition, the new green deal if put into place will decimate the middle class. After all isn’t that who the Democrats profess to be helping?
Susan Dunn
Port Charlotte
