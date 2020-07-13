Editor:
I have been very pleased with Anthony's Body Shop on Paulson Drive in Port Charlotte. I have used them on five different occasions and they were really great. If you are looking for the best body shop in Charlotte County my vote is Anthony's.
Richard L. Holt
Port Charlotte
