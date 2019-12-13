Editor:
Thoughts on 12 people pictured today (12-6-19) and their opinions on impeachment. All (except four) were against it. There were 60% of others in a poll who were not in agreement with Trump puppet Steube (R-FL)!
Assuming that the 60% = 600 people that would mean 360 to 11 disagree with our “say nothing – do nothing” representative! No surprise there, and we “the people” in order to provide positive protection of our Constitution must vote him out of office along with other like minded, paid anti-USA Constitution politicians!
Our country can no longer tolerate these overpaid anti American politicians!
God Bless us if we fail to do our jobs as citizens of these United States of America.
Gary Brandt
Rotonda
