Gov. DeSantis has recklessly and foolishly endangered the lives of Floridians with his stance on masking.
Our numbers regarding positivity and hospitalizations are appalling. We are leading the nation with these numbers and most would view this as an embarrassment and failure of leadership. Parental rights have no place in a global pandemic. He establishes monoclonal antibody centers however; you must first, contract the virus and be symptomatic within 10 days before you are eligible to receive this treatment.
Masking and social distancing can mitigate the spread of the virus. Vaccines will give you a level of immunity that can prevent you from contracting the virus or result in a very mild case. Reducing hospitalizations is vital however stopping the spread is paramount.
Schools are congregant settings where mask mandates must happen. This is the only defense our under-12 population has to protect themselves and others from viral spread. School personnel, students and parents all have circumstances unknown to others. Whether they care for a vulnerable family member or suffer from a compromising disease, their right to a safe workplace should be foremost in the minds of our legislators.
Parental rights and opting-out are cop-outs for not making hard but necessary decisions. No one wants to see a shutdown. Children can learn and breathe with a mask on contrary to what our governor says. We all want to see smiling faces. Not children on a ventilator.
Masks are not a medical treatment. They are a common courtesy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.