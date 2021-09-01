Editor:

Gov. DeSantis has recklessly and foolishly endangered the lives of Floridians with his stance on masking.

Our numbers regarding positivity and hospitalizations are appalling. We are leading the nation with these numbers and most would view this as an embarrassment and failure of leadership. Parental rights have no place in a global pandemic. He establishes monoclonal antibody centers however; you must first, contract the virus and be symptomatic within 10 days before you are eligible to receive this treatment.

Masking and social distancing can mitigate the spread of the virus. Vaccines will give you a level of immunity that can prevent you from contracting the virus or result in a very mild case. Reducing hospitalizations is vital however stopping the spread is paramount.

Schools are congregant settings where mask mandates must happen. This is the only defense our under-12 population has to protect themselves and others from viral spread. School personnel, students and parents all have circumstances unknown to others. Whether they care for a vulnerable family member or suffer from a compromising disease, their right to a safe workplace should be foremost in the minds of our legislators.


Parental rights and opting-out are cop-outs for not making hard but necessary decisions. No one wants to see a shutdown. Children can learn and breathe with a mask on contrary to what our governor says. We all want to see smiling faces. Not children on a ventilator.

Masks are not a medical treatment. They are a common courtesy.

Andrea Marino

Punta Gorda

