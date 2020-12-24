Editor:
I just wanted to scream this morning when I read the letter citing a Danish study on mask efficacy. To make it quick…it is not about protecting you! Masks are not meant to protect the wearer so much as to protect others from a wearer who may not know they are spreading the disease.
Locales with strict mask requirements have proven to have much lower infection rates. In a Kansas study following a mask mandate, the counties that required masks saw a 6% reduction in cases (calculated as a seven-day rolling average of new daily cases per capita). In contrast, the counties that opted out saw a 100% increase.
PS – Why in the devil do you keep printing “facts” cherry picked to support a biased position?
Steve Hunter
North Port
