Every day I read about the foolish behavior of people reacting to wearing masks ,especially parents fighting about not wanting their children to wear them while attending school. Do parents really understand what is at stake?
They may have 2– 3 children to concern themselves with, but in a classroom of 25 children, what is the possibility of the COVID virus spreading? Which “adult” would like to take responsibility if their child spreads the virus to other children or teachers, and one or more of them dies or has serious long-term complication later? Quite frankly, by not protecting their children and letting them go to school with at least some protection should be considered child abuse
Is it such a sacrifice to wear masks to prevent the spread of this virus to save others? Are Americans that selfish that only their needs are so important at the expense of others’ well-being? Some may say “We have constitutional rights to do what we want.” While this is true, it doesn’t say much for Americans. We are so very fortunate to have never experienced such a dreadful and deadly disease inour lifetimes before.
I guess people just have such a hard time adapting to emergency measures if, "God forbid” they infringe on their rights. What shallow, selfish, self-centered people we are. The lack of intelligence and common sense is not shocking, but disappointing.
All I can say is get with the program. If everyone could be a bit more thoughtful of their neighbors, we all could stop the spread of COVD-19 faster. Do your part as an American.
