I am a Republican, back three generations of Americans; 1865 and 1877 respectively. Raised at the tail end of the Norman Rockwell era, having known Victorians (they were not all that prudish as portrayed), into the Wonder Years, and through the tumultuous, wild Sixties. However, only small pockets of intelligent life seemed to remain after the advent of Disco...
Reading about my intended Republican (constitutional constructionist) compatriots scripting children in mask civil disobedience, I wonder. I wonder, why? Why are conservatives adopting the tactics of the Left? Are we becoming what we oppose? Now some civil disobedience against repugnant laws is necessary, even obligatory upon a free citizenry, as we learn from Jefferson, as anchored in Marbury v Madison, 1803.
Yet this action, and refusal to mask or get vaccinated on the basis it is an affront to liberty, is misguided. I ran my hands across those letters and words on the actual Liberty Bell many times, and imbibed them. The experience is electric.
Senator Bill Richardson (R, CA, Dec.), opined in his book "Confrontational Politics" that the reasons the Left's tactics don't work for conservatives, is because conservatives are innately polite, among others. It does not look good on us, torturing the Constitutional precepts. Leftists are rude, often violent. This ain't who we are, though certainly not complacent.
Choose your battles wisely, based in our myriad real threats to liberty, and readopt common sense, and focus. This anti-mask effort is a distraction.
