Editor:
I have been put in Nextdoor jail for what I’m about to write about, but I feel this needs to be addressed.
I was at Publix on Burnt Store Rd on March 27 and was confronted by an elderly masked gentleman. He followed me from a previous aisle and didn’t get anything from the aisle I was in. I was unmasked as I have been through this entire “pandemic."
I point out I’m full-time gainfully employed throughout all this and haven’t missed a day of work while unmasked. This elderly gentleman was masked and asked me why I wasn’t. In rapid fire succession (since this is not my first rodeo with a masked bandit) I told him to pick 1: received vaccine; 2: have medical malady that prevents me from wearing one that you can’t ask me about or 3: outright refuse to wear one.
He informed me that he had received the vaccine. If that’s the case and the vaccine is so magical then you don’t have to worry about me. Bottom line I feel I’m the victim of a masked bandit but Nextdoor felt the need to censor my comments. I feel the public needs to be made aware of the censorship that is currently so rampant.
Maria Brasileiro
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.