Every teacher knows that to improve the overall class average on a test it is much more effective to truncate the bottom scores than to add to the top scores. Similarly, to improve America’s IQ pool we would theoretically have to excise the thoughtless.
Fortunately, the virus offers us that opportunity without the nagging ethics of excision. The death rate for Covid-19 is 1.6%. More citizens get sick who don’t wear masks (South Dakota) than do. Therefore, more people who don’t wear masks will perish than those that do. Excision complete.
So, a big thank-you goes out in advance, to those anti-maskers who sacrificed for America’s, Get Smart Campaign. And please don’t forget non-mask wearers, you can demand your right not to get a vaccine, or even be tested. And remember to invoke Article 19 (Right of Assembly) when you closely gather with your friends and vociferously denounce your the government. And lastly when a family member contracts Covid-19 don’t forget to fearlessly remind them it is a hoax and save an ICU bed and a ventilator for someone else. A laudable sacrifice indeed. We, who wear masks, salute you.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
