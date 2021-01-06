Editor:
As a Vietnam veteran, I recall that the majority of those who supported that war, had not lost a son in it. Today, I find that those who ignore the scientists and doctors by refusing to wear a mask, are generally those who haven't had to bury anyone either.
In fairness to anti-maskers, I'm an anti-vaccer. I have trouble with a vaccine that was fast tracked (at warp speed, no less) through the federal approval process by the same administration that suggested ingesting bleach. Aren't these the same people who played fast and loose with the National Weather Service hurricane maps, with their magic markers?
Blame the Chinese, Obama, or the Democrats for the virus, but the bottom line is; over 340,000 Americans have died on this president's watch. Our "war time president" can't even take care of his own back yard.
It's time to institute some realistic term limits and age restrictions on our elected officials and judges. So many are far past their use-by date. I'm old and retired, but I still don't want to get on an airplane with an 80-year-old pilot.
A sore winner is usually a sore loser. Whether you voted for Uncle Joe or not, it's time to turn the page and move on. Pull up the yard signs and take the flags out of your pickup truck. Put your big boy pants on and get over it. Nobody made you drink the Kool-Aid.
Paul Jenkins
Port Charlotte
