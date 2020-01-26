Ediotr:

The main stream media is alive and well in its deep hatred for our duly elected president, Donald Trump. A headline on page 1 of Saturday's Sun mentioned the names of two lawyers on his impeachment defense team, then, in the subhead beneath that, it declared "Jeffrey Epstein's former lawyers often defend the president on Fox News."

I have to wonder, what about the people who often bash the president on CNN, MSNBC, in the New York Times, LA Times, etc.?

Getting back to the real issues here, the main stream media's constant "Let's all hate Trump" narrative is not journalism.

Wait a minute. Let me take that back. It is journalism.

It is a shoddy piece of journalism, it is hate-filled journalism, it is putrid journalism, it is disgusting journalism, it is journalism that doesn't tell you what happened but instead tells you what the main stream media wants you to think. It is journalism that loves to say things like "According to the president's critics...", giving the article's author license to say anything negative about President Trump. It is irresponsible journalism.

Dave Metcalf

Rotonda West

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments