Editor:
I am a conservative Republican and support our President Trump.
I read letters each day and used to get upset with the number of anti-Trump letters printed vs the pro-Trump letters printed. I thought about canceling my subscription and then one day I figured it out.
The liberal letters are generated by those who have a gripe about not being in power or disagreeing with the direction that Trump is headed. It’s just human nature to gripe and letter write when you are unhappy and disagree. So conversely when you are basically content there is not a big desire to write a letter to talk about it.
So the simple fact is that there are more anti-Trump letters than pro-Trump letters to choose from.
Keep them coming . . . four more years of Trump
Steve Barker
North Port
