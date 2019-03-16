Editor:
Avid readers must assume that the Sun made a 2019 New Year’s resolution to publish at least one negative article about President Trump every day. Last Thursday, I became concerned when I couldn’t find a negative article on the front page, but, alas, I found one on Page 4 having to do with yet another speculation about what might come out of the Mueller witch hunt.
In December, Forbes magazine reported that about a third of all resolutions do not make it past the first month, yet here we are in March and the Sun is still on a roll. That’s not to say it’s been easy.
Take Saturday, March 9, for example. The lead article on the front page, titled, “Manafort sentenced to nearly four years in prison,” was the exact same article that appeared on Friday, March 8. I guess that your editorial team figured the elderly population of North Port wouldn’t remember the original publication.
It turned out that reprinting the same article wasn’t necessary. On Page 4, you uncovered the fact that Li Yang was at the West Palm Beach Country Club on Super Bowl Sunday, six years after she sold her interest in a spa where the Patriots owner is alleged to have furthered prostitution. I’m sure this revelation will prompt another congressional inquiry.
Keep up the great work, and perhaps we can get Forbes to print a retraction on the average length of a new year’s resolution.
P. Kevin Smith
North Port
