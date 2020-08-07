Editor:
How do you have a rational discussion with people that:
• Call the riots in our cities involving Antifa a myth spread in Washington D.C. (chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the House)
• Say the riots are peaceful protests. (Speaker of the House & Democratic leader in the Senate)
• Say when they do not support a resolution condemning riots that you cannot say they support riots. (Menendez)
Obviously these people feel that their supporters are complete idiots and never watch the news. How can anyone believe anything these folks say? I can’t think of anything that does not cost someone or group something, nothing is free not even freedom.
18 U.S. Code -2385: "Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the U.S. or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by assassination of any officer of any such government; …”
Under this code the organization Antifa is also illegal. When the law becomes politically correct it no longer is the law.
I also read this morning that Soros is funding the movement for voting by mail. Now I ask, why would someone who hates the U.S. care enough to fund something involving voting?
Henry Cardwell
Punta Gorda
