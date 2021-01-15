Editor:
Well, now they have reached completion. The corruption uncovered by Trump is still there. No rogue FBI, CIA have ever been indicted. All still there.
The propaganda media is still there. The Socialist party is our government. Defund the police, the goal of the new AG. The chaos and destruction caused by Antifa and Democrats in Democrat cities is now in the past and forgotten. Now, we hear how terrible were the actions of the rioting Republicans.
What a great opportunity was created! It was genius. What if they infiltrate about 20 elite Antifa wearing Trump shirts. Now it is complete. Genius! Election stolen! All was justified by about 20 elites. The playbook is now complete.
Jim Panaretos
Port Charlotte
