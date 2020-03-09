Editor:

One more thought on the Gasparilla Road light.

As mentioned before, there are 551 units in the VHL subdivision. That could mean over 1,500 or more vehicles coming and going several times a day. Many of those homes are rented which could add more people to our population.

At the EMS and fire station they land helicopters for transport to the local hospitals. Across from the fire station is Butterford Public Boat Ramp that has vehicles with trailers coming in. Marathon Road also goes west from that intersection, all those people, and the businesses on the access road parallel to Gasparilla will be using that light.

The county did extensive research work before deciding on this light. I think even one life saved, as apposed to a 5-minute delay is well worth it.

Richard Delger

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments