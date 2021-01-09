Editor:
How dare the person who wrote about injecting a virus in a cat that will kill a pythons. Are you nuts? You have no kindness or rational thought. That would be cruel and inhuman. How about we inject you with the virus and put you in the Everglades so the pythons can feed on you. Do you have any idea how many people you have made angry about your letter.
You are as bad as Biden. People like you should move. I've lived here over 55 years. Do you know what we did as kids? We would swim, and go to Englewood or Boca Grande on the weekends. If we ever saw a snake it was just leave it alone.
Did you know that there are professionals who catch them and live in the Everglades? Anyone who would want to hurt an animal is sick. You are cruel to even think that. Feral cats are thrown away by people. People like you. If you cannot take care of your pet please take it to a shelter.
All of my cats were throwaways. Now they live a good life. All of my adult life I have taken is over a dozen unwanted cats. The person that would even think that is so sick I bet you are even cruel to people. I am housebound and I love all animals. You have no idea how smart they are. Oh, I am so angry that you could even think that. You are a miserable human being!
Carol Leonard
Port Charlotte
