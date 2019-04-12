Editor:

Broadway in Punta Gorda! On a recent Sunday, I attended the CHS Troupe 0922 production of “Anything Goes” at CPAC.

What a delight. The cast was amazing. One of my favorite routines was the entire cast singing and tap dancing. The behind-the-scenes crew did an outstanding job. The scenery, the choreography, and too many other things to mention were outstanding.

Congratulations to all who were involved in this production. The talent in Punta Gorda is amazing. Thanks for a pleasant and inexpensive afternoon.

Nancy Overman

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments