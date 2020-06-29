Editor:
Once again, the Sun runs a story by the AP in which facts have been twisted to suit the narrative of the Sun and AP. In the 06/26/2020 issue, an article headline reads, “House passes police overhaul as Senate stalls.”
The House Bill oversteps its authority. Administration of local police is a States Right, including local jurisdictions, not a Congressional right. Federal input is limited to grant monies covering equipment or funding employment of new police officers, Federal Rules reporting Federal Civil Rights Violations and entering arrests into the National Crime Information Center.
The Senate Bill ‘stalled’ despite the plea by South Carolina Tim Scott (R), who happens to be black. Senator Scott agreed to incorporate proposals by fellow Democrat Senators but, typically, N.Y. Senator Chuck Schumer (D) refused to allow any debate on Senator Scott’s bill. It is obvious that Democrats see the Police Overhaul Bill as a political toy to be employed during the November Election Cycle.
The issue of police reform is misdirected. It is not uniform police officers that need reform, the administrators do. Focusing on the Minneapolis, Minnesota Police Department: How did superior officers and the Chief decide that officer Derek Chauvin should be a Training Officer when he had 17 civilian complaints in 18 years? How can you expect a police rookie with four days on the job to tell Chauvin to stop! And, why wasn’t there a supervisor present during the period that Chauvin was choking the life out of George Floyd?
Bob Reichert (Detective Retired)
Punta Gorda
