Editor:
The Sun's Nov. 16 AP article (Page 5A) titled "Nearly 2 dozen arrested in Trump protests in Washington" was, beginning with the title, a masterpiece of current "journalism" — a masterpiece of dishonesty, distortion, falsification, misrepresentation, obfuscation, omission, prevarication, and spin (DDFMOOPS).
Please read that article and then consider the following: 1) This was a peaceful protest in support of President Trump to "Stop the Steal" — President Trump will have lost only when the Electoral College count is finalized and accepted and/or our Supreme Court makes a ruling; 2) there were tens or even hundreds of thousands of President Trump supporters present; 3) the violence occurred only at the end of the day when Antifa/BLM mobs began to swarm and to attack supporters of President Trump; 4) members of the Proud Boys responded to the Antifa/BLM mob and calmed the violence.
Read the article again. AP: Want to do a rewrite?
I don't know what courses are normally taken in college to earn a "degree in journalism" but may I suggest one: "Deceptive creative writing" (DCW).
In the DCW course, students are given a set of facts about a certain situation and then required to write an article from the liberal/progressive perspective encompassing, as best they can, the liberal/progressive principles of DDFMOOPS.
A "journalism" student's grade on such an article would depend on how many and how well factors of DDFMOOPS are seamlessly incorporated into the text.
Good training for getting a job at the AP. Or the Sun.
Jon Ryan
North Port
