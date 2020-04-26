Editor:
The end to the shutdown has been written by the Associated Press —Trump was wrong and incompetent. It doesn't matter the time of the end of the shutdown. The AP knows Trump was wrong. The stories will be fleshed out with personal stories of women and minorities hardest hit.
Thank God for President Donald Trump.
Kirk Bodwell
North Port
