Editor:
Concerning your Feb. 1 AP article concerning state legislatures working to suppress the vote. The article should have been placed on your opinion page. As King Joe the First would say: "Come on man, gimme a break."
According to AP, states voting to remove dead people from the voter roles is voter suppression.
According to AP, states voting to remove people who have notified the Post Office that they are moving out of state is voter suppression.
According to AP, states voting to require signature verification on mail-in ballots is voter suppression. This one is really a doozy after multiple reports from voters receiving unrequested absentee ballot requests for unknown people no longer residing at their address.
This kind of "voter suppression" should be encouraged. But, it will never happen in states with Democratic legislatures.
Ron Chapman
Punta Gorda
