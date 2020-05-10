Editor:
Why are the MSM, the Associated Press, etc. not reporting about the press conference/task force briefings. VP Pence, the admirals and generals, doctors and others report everyday about the progress being made concerning COVID-19? Why are they so afraid to report about things that are positive for our country?
All this paper wants to do is trash Trump and his supporters. What this does is make us stronger and it stops your readers from getting any real news.
Tina Rajter
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.