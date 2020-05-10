Editor:

Why are the MSM, the Associated Press, etc. not reporting about the press conference/task force briefings. VP Pence, the admirals and generals, doctors and others report everyday about the progress being made concerning COVID-19? Why are they so afraid to report about things that are positive for our country?

All this paper wants to do is trash Trump and his supporters. What this does is make us stronger and it stops your readers from getting any real news.

Tina Rajter

Port Charlotte

