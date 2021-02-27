Editor:
I was disappointed that “The Sun” chose to publish an AP article by Matt Sedensky on the death of Rush Limbaugh. Sedensky obviously showed his bias by writing such a negative article on the death of one of the most influential conservative voices America has ever known.
Yes, Rush could be brash and controversial at times. But the notion that he spread hate is only accepted and believed by the left. Rush was a kind and generous individual who loved this country and was a true philanthropist. He gave millions of dollars to countless charities like St. Jude and many others that will probably never be known. He was instrumental in raising over $2 million for Tunnel to Towers through has Betsy Ross T-shirt fund. Something that Sedensky failed to mention.
Rush was a genius in his political analyst and an iconic voice for conservatives. According to Sedensky’s LinkedIn, page he claims to be a fair and honest reporter. This article was anything but fair and it slandered one of the greatest broadcasters in history. Rush spoke his mind for millions of Americans, and I was thrilled, that before his death he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Rush was loved by millions and his memory and legacy was sullied by this AP reporter. R.I.P.
Russ Parry
Punta Gorda
