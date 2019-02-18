Editor:
The Associated Press is a news agency based in New York City owned by its contributors. Although realized by most of us as the ultimate purveyors of fake news, it amazes me that independent newspapers and journalists continue to quote and print articles spewed out by the AP.
In their meager attempt to give credibility to its fake news, the AP regularly quotes this vague source: “according to an official who is not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on a condition of anonymity.” Really? Using that source I could report that a pink elephant wearing leotards tap danced through the Oval Office.
Conversely, when two named individual women accuse democrat Justin Fairfax of sexual assault it is handled with the following statement: “The Associated Press is not reporting details of the allegation because it has not been collaborated." Hello? Do they really think their readers are that gullible?
Let’s look at how successful AP is as a business, according to Wikipedia: In 2010, AP earnings fell 65 percent, with AP revenue falling $14.7 million, forcing them to liquidate assets to avoid a $4.4 million loss. In 2016, AP reports that income plummeted to $1.6 million from $183.6 million in 2015, a 99 percent decline. AP’s demise is proof that readers want accurate, unbiased news not the media’s imposed biased political views and blatant fictitious reporting.
Michael Kaines
Englewood
