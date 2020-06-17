Editor:
Don't let the Associated Press play fast and loose with the facts, especially not now. A June 5 article published on the front page states that Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd, "put his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes." Chauvin used his knee to fulcrum the full weight of his body on Floyd's neck for "8 minutes and 46 seconds" as is later "alleged" in the article. Had Chauvin only pressed down on Floyd's neck "for a few minutes" Floyd would not have died.
Yes, the article was written by Associated Press writers, but the Sun published this piece as a factual statement of events. If an article "alleging" to be factual is not, don't publish it.
By the way, the article contains other instances of bias or simply lazy reporting: was Floyd really buried in a "golden casket"? Should he have been described in pejorative terms as an "out of work bouncer"? Floyd actually lost his job because of the Michigan governor's COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
In this time where the claim of "false news" is erroneously asserted everyday to weaponize the news, the Sun has an obligation to scrutinize all it prints.
George Byrnes
Port Charlotte
