Editor:
If McDonald's was the only burger joint in the country and their food was garbage, would you simply accept it and continue to eat garbage? I think not.
I suggest you get the Adams Publishing Group to put pressure on the AP to improve their reporting. With 34 million subscribers, I'm thinking they might have some clout.
Or, you could petition the Alliance of Audited Media and their members to do the same. I doubt, however, that they would care.
There is a difference between biased reporting and pure propaganda. The AP is feeding you propaganda and The Daily Sun continues to pay for it. I'll put up with a little bias, everybody has it to a degree, but I won't pay for garbage.
Would I win the bet if I put money on The Daily Sun not printing my letter to the editor?
Jeff Reichel
Port Charlotte
