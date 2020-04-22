Editor:
The Covirus-19 scare is not over yet, but the AP and the rest of the liberal media use it to start a frontal attack and blaming President Trump. The country’s media has picked up a 1,900-plus word AP story, “Signs missed and steps slowed in Trump’s pandemic response.” On the internet search one finds six times (not counting the Sun) the Lemire story.
There is nothing wrong reporting the news, and certainly, the President’s reaction is news. But an objective reporter would have written a story with a different take, like “Signs missed and steps slowed in the American pandemic response.”
They say, “It takes two to tango.” We have a two-party system, and the House is in the hands of the other party, so they had shared responsibility for the American response. The signs were obvious for the two parties, and making only one responsible is irresponsible.
The article notes that “the president was in the middle of his Senate impeachment trial and focused on little else…” Did the Democrats focus on the building epidemic?
The president was forced into this position by the impeachment-happy House, but the Democrats choose it without the Chinese, or anyone else, pushing them.
In my book, they have the lion’s share of responsibility. I expect the AP and the Sun to present the other side and show which party is really responsible.
Dr. Sandor Balogh
North Port
