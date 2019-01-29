Editor:
The Jan. 26 edition of the Sun story had a story reported by AP reporters and was published in “The News Wire.” It was a portrait of a native American playing a drum in Washington, D.C., as being mocked by a group of Catholic High School boys who also happened to be demonstrating in front of the Supreme Court on abortion.
The article, “Students mock Native American after rally,” has been proven to be totally false and misleading. In fact, it was the native American who advanced on the group of boys and may have been attempting to disrupt their peaceful demonstration with his presence. Many of those attacking the high school youth have since retracted their comments. I wonder how long readers will have to wait to see a rebuttal article printed by the Sun.
The Adams Publishing Corp. is depicted as a moderate publishing organization that touts fairness to all political persuasions. If this is indeed an example, then nothing with this newspaper has changed.
Bob Reichert
Punta Gorda
