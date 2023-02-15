A recent article in The Daily Sun, did not do justice to why the BOCC approved the apartments on Harper Avenue.
Donna Bailey, Flood Plain coordinator, discussed the property was located in a Hazardous AE zone and was classified as a V zone along its southern border with possible wave action of 2-3 feet during a tropical storm, this past February 2022 with the BOCC. The Florida Building Code treats the area as a Zone V and requires development to comply with Zone V requirements.
Then came the latest Coastal Water Front Zone with even stronger requirements. Commissioner Truex checked with the state and in December 2022 received an approval to eliminate over 100 building lots in the Peace River Preserve with a 5-0 vote. Why was this not mentioned? This certainly shows the commissioners were concerned about flooding along the waterfront.
The current zone qualifies for classification under the same flood zone area requirements. So why was Pas-22-00002 quickly okayed, other than the fact they need the extra tax money when developed?
By raising the soil level 3-4 feet where the units will be built, must reduce the area by the same amount of water to be dispersed, causing more potential flooding toward the Shady Lane area where you already have a problem. Perhaps Southwest Florida Water Management will pick up on this, but we doubt it, since P and Z will probably not request an approval, nor from DEP.
Read how MPO has plans to improve traffic in the area in our next letter.
