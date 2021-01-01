Editor:
I would like to commend Ms. Aileen Abrsm on her comment at being wrong about wearing face masks. In this world where so many feel they are right about everything, it takes a big person to openly admit they were wrong about a very serious issue that affects all of us.
Audrey Earley
Punta Gorda
