Editor:
Nothing is more important than the accuracy of our voting system. The recent letter from Supervisor of Elections Stamoulis was foolish, irresponsible and inflammatory.
Florida voters have seen numerous changes to voting procedures, including the removal of voters name from the VBM list if they did not vote in two previous general elections. Charlotte County citizens/voters are adamant to reach out and advise voters that they must again request to be added to the VBM to receive their ballot.
He tried to defame residents and escalate the situation by such terms as "sensationalize," "conspiracy theory," "maximizing damage," "outrageous accusations" and more.
How about this? Why did I and other voters file an ethics complaint against the SOE office? Why was the secret VBM ballot not secret? Yes, the ballot has the voter’s party designation on the outside of the return envelope. It was changed for the 2018 general election after I questioned it.
Ask why Charlotte County was recently identified as a Florida office where computers were left open to hacking due to failure by the SOE. Ask why, when the public attended the checking/validating voting machines and processes for the 2018 general election by a state voting officer, there was no state officer present. When I questioned the SOE about this failure, his reply was that everything is OK.
Sir, your irresponsible attempt to besmirch voters and undermine voter confidence in their fragile democracy requires an apology.
Joan V. Fischer
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.