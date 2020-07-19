Editor:
Anyone buying an Apple product should recognize how anti-American the Apple Company is! Take a look at the social demographics of this despicable company. About 71% of the employees are not American born citizens, but are H1B foreign nationals, and only 3% of the workforce are minorities.
To further top this miserable employee distribution few components of an Apple phone are manufactured in the United States and no phone is assembled in the United States. China has more Apple employees than any other country and that’s the thanks we get for their presence in left wing California.
I would suggest that Apple be charged 150% tariff on every phone imported into the U.S. and just maybe their anti-American behavior would change.
Steve Jobs must be turning over in his grave, seeing what Apple has become, rotten.
Bill White
Englewood
