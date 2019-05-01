Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Trent McKinney, his surgical coordinator, Jennifer; and the rest of the great staff of Oasis Eye Care in Venice.
Their very dedicated pre- and post-op instructions made it easy to follow and insure the favorable outcome I had with bilateral cataract surgery. The staff at St. Andrews Surgical Center also earn praise for their caring attention during and after the procedure. Kudos to you all.
Joyce Gascoyne
North Port
