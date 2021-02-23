Editor:
When I picked up my paper this morning, I saw the Rush Limbaugh headline and thought, “How generous of the Sun to honor him with a front page story and headline describing him as an Icon. Then I dreaded knowing that the AP would have authored the text and fill it with speaking ill of the dead, something no good mannered writer would do. My expectations were fulfilled.
Every AP story is filled with unnecessary hyperbolic labeling, because the AP thinks its readers as so stupid they might not guess what political side of a story it is on.
There is nothing liberal or progressive about the superfluous labeling that the AP adds about anything a conservative or libertarian does or says. News is supposed to be an objective relation of facts, not the relation of the subjective opinions of the news writer. Get another wire service.
Tim Rathbun
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.