Congratulations North Port on the $12 million Aquatic Center!

Unfortunately the city has elected to close most of the park from November to April yet they are hoping to sell annual passes to the residents. The residents of North Port must band together and let the city know that closing the lazy river (which would appeal to the seniors) and water slides for the winter months will be detrimental to the Aquatic Center's success.

Let’s let the city know that this park should be open year round. The city says the problem is staff related as they count on the high school students to act as lifeguards. I’m sure if the lifeguard position gets posted many will qualify that are not students. Students could still staff the center on weekends. Speak up North Port, the city needs to hear you!

Steven L. Skoda

North Port

