I want to compliment the Arcadia All Florida Championship Rodeo Association on a excellent rodeo on March 9.
We enjoyed a delightful afternoon at the new arena. All was very well-organized and efficiently managed. Few know that the event is planned and carried out by volunteers and a fine office staff. It was as well run as the Super Bowl. Arcadia is so fortunate to have such an event here.
I would also like to compliment Marshall Matt Anderson, Sheriff James Potter and the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary on their efficient management of the traffic that day. The Junior ROTC Auxiliary should be thanked, as well, for handling the parking of the many cars. All traffic was handled efficiently and moved right along.
The Mosaic Arena is a great addition to DeSoto County. We should be very proud to have such a splendid facility in our community.
M. Lewis Hall Jr.
Arcadia
