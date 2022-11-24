Words cannot begin to describe how absolutely grateful I am for Arcadia’s local heroes; angels on earth!
Upon Hurricane Ian’s landfall, I was mandatorily evacuated from my home located in an AE flood zone in Tampa. I evacuated to Delray, Florida on the east coast and upon my return home for work (“B Team”/after hurricane registered nurse), I became stranded in the flooding waters of the rising Peace River.
Local residents and their children pushed my stalled car from the flooded road into the Moose Lodge parking lot. Unfortunately, both AAA and State Farm roadside assistance were unable to service the area. However, Darrell’s Wrecker Service & Auto Repair (grandfather and grandson) graciously towed my car (as well as many others) to their shop for safe keeping. A local resident, Lisa Pfannkuchen, registered nurse, along with her niece Hailey, kindly drove me to the American Red Cross Shelter at the Turner Center. I spent three days at the shelter until gas was available and another stranded evacuee was able to drive us back home as she lived in St. Petersburg, Florida.
I met Jody Sullivan, the Turner Agri-Civic Center director and both Carol Ann Shepherd and Abby Hall, employees of Animal Services at the shelter. They showed such compassion and empathy by giving rides to the mechanic shop, updating passable routes and assuring I had food and blankets. They not only provided a sense of security but also peace of mind during a most stressful time.
