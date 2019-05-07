Editor:
Does the nation exist to serve its citizens? Aside from constitutional rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness, health care is not specifically mentioned. Should a pursuit of good health be a part of right to life and pursuit of happiness?
Universal health care, where services are provided by the private and government sectors, is provided to citizens by all developed western countries except the United States. Out of all those countries England is the only one with socialized medicine, where all services all provided by the government. The rest of the advanced countries have universal health care.
The U.S. government spends more on health care as a percentage of GDP than any other advanced country, including the United Kingdom. However, the U.S. has lower life expectancy, higher infant mortality and higher obesity rate than the most in this group.
Some socialistic health care already exists here for the poor, old, prison inmates, military and ex-military. Then there are some state and federal government employees who pay little or nothing for health care through their health insurance.
Politics and deeply rooted beliefs and attitudes of personal over government responsibility and the designs of our institutions limit any major social changes from happening regardless of who is leading the country.
When you look at all these statistics, accurate or not, you would have to be mathematically challenged not to wonder.
Pentti Vartiainen
Punta Gorda
