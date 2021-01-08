Editor:

A request by Environmental Utilities has been made of the Florida Public Service Commission for certification to install sewers on the barrier islands and Cape Haze without providing the required data such as cost, rates, financial capability, etc. The residents received less than a month notice of EU intentions.

It appears that Charlotte County, who we look to for overseeing county utilities and general well-being, has no involvement. Charlotte County has done most of the county utilities to date. Sewers may be inevitable, though no studies to date have shown that on-site septic systems have an adverse effect on our waters and when a failure does occur, it is readily apparent and is remedied. But when a central system failure occurs, whether by weather events, equipment or operator failures, hundreds of thousands of gallons spill into waterways.

Clearly, a private utility of limited experience is not a good choice for us.

Robert Bergman

Cape Haze


