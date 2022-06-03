There is a difference of opinion over who has jurisdiction of 5-year olds, their parents or some taxpayer paid school employee? The schools should focus on educating and leave political indoctrination for adulthood. You would think liberals would be satisfied with equal rights for all adults.
Heterosexuals are not anxious about heterosexual children getting on in the world. Why this anxiety about homosexual children when we can see that in life and society men and women succeed or fail not because of their sexual orientation but rather on abilities and common-sense intellect. In short, their character.
Further, while we're at it, just what is the purpose of the Democratic party? It provides Blacks with the political social scapegoat that whites are still all racists. I beg to differ. Democrats keep homosexuals stirred up by twisting and spinning things implying heterosexuals are out to get them. I beg to differ.
Elon Musk is a stable genius and an innovative businessman. He recently said "Democrats are the party of hate and division." We are a free society. You are free to love or hate whomever or whatever you like. However, no one's rights and freedoms extend to violence. A political party does not condone violence in any way shape or form but cults do.
