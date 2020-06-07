Editor:
Ignore pandemic, forget millions of Americans out of work, forget those waiting in lines at food banks to feed their families, forget that Pelosi's new aid bill has 68 provisions for pot and not one mention of jobs in 1,800 pages.
Forget that Newsom wants to give $75 million to illegals but took billions away from schools and closed a veterans' nursing home. Forget that citizens are being arrested and put in jail for wanting to work while criminals are being released from jail. Why? Because Democrats now have a more important cause than rescuing Americans and the American economy and that is another impeachment fiasco. Congratulations Dems, you have finally reached the pinnacle of partisan stupidity.
Sally Meier
North Port
