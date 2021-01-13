Editor:
Why are out-of-state people getting vaccinated ahead of Florida residents? Something wrong here, as with DeSantis...as like Laurel and Hardy said "Fine mess you've got us into."
This will not be forgotten come election time.
Gregory Zayatz
Englewood
