Editor:
The time was May 2016 in Billings, Montana when Trump told a crowd of several thousand people, “We’re going to win. We’re going to win so much you’re going to be sick and tired of winning. You’ll say ‘Please, Mr. President, we beg you, sir, we don’t want to win anymore.”
This is what Trump’s “winning” looks like:
• Trump has added more than $6 trillion to the national debt in less than four years after he promised to eliminate the entire national debt of $20 trillion in 8 years.
• Trump and his administration are responsible for more than 2.7 million Americans getting infected with coronavirus and 130,000 American deaths. More than 50,000 new cases have been recorded in a single day. Trump’s current approval rating for the handling of the pandemic is only 37% according to a new Reuters poll.
• Trump’s lack of leadership during the pandemic has resulted in an unemployment rate of 11.1%. More than 48 million Americans have lost their jobs.
• Trump has lost the faith of the American people as a Pew poll shows 87% of Americans are “dissatisfied” with our country under Trump.
• Trump has lost the confidence of his own party as 63% of Republicans believe the country is heading in the wrong direction.
Trump no longer talks about “winning” and for good reason. If Trump supporters really want to win, they should vote for Joe Biden and all the Democrats in November.
Harold Bruyere
Port Charlotte
