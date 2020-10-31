Editor:
There are eight levels of control that must be obtained before you are able to create a social state.
The first is the most important.
1. Healthcare - Control healthcare and you control the people.
2. Poverty - Increase the poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live.
3. Debt - Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.
4. Gun control - Remove the ability to defend themselves from the government. That way you are able to create a police state.
5. Welfare - Take control of every aspect of their lives (food, housing and income).
6. Education - Take control of what people read and listen to — take control of what children learn in school.
7. Religion - Remove the belief in the God from the government and schools.
8. Class warfare - Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take (tax) the wealthy with the support of the poor.
Does any of this sound like what is happening to the United States?
Source: Snopes.com
K. Gregory Apkarian
Englewood
