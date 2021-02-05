Editor:
I often read or hear people saying, “We are not a democracy; we are a republic.” But they are incorrect. And although Fox News or OAN may often repeat this trope, they too are mistaken.
Why is this so? In actuality, we are both a republic and a democracy. A republic is a type of nation (geographical entity). Therefore, a republic is the type of nation in which you live. A democracy, on the other hand, is a system of government by eligible members of a nation either directly (direct democracy) or through their elected representatives (representative democracy). Thus, we are a republic (nation type) that is a representative democracy (governmental system in the republic).
With a BA in Political Science and an MA in Social Sciences (emphasis in government), I therefore refute the maxim stated above. Here are the facts: A republic is a type of nation (geographical entity). It can be ruled by one of several types of governmental systems. A democracy, however, is a form of government under which the people in one of several of nation types are ruled. Therefore, a republic describes the nation in which we live, and a democracy describes our nation’s form of government. The two are not antithetical.
Hopefully, this explanation makes the subject clearer.
Karen Fisk
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.