Editor:

I often read or hear people saying, “We are not a democracy; we are a republic.” But they are incorrect. And although Fox News or OAN may often repeat this trope, they too are mistaken.

Why is this so? In actuality, we are both a republic and a democracy. A republic is a type of nation (geographical entity). Therefore, a republic is the type of nation in which you live. A democracy, on the other hand, is a system of government by eligible members of a nation either directly (direct democracy) or through their elected representatives (representative democracy). Thus, we are a republic (nation type) that is a representative democracy (governmental system in the republic).

With a BA in Political Science and an MA in Social Sciences (emphasis in government), I therefore refute the maxim stated above. Here are the facts: A republic is a type of nation (geographical entity). It can be ruled by one of several types of governmental systems. A democracy, however, is a form of government under which the people in one of several of nation types are ruled. Therefore, a republic describes the nation in which we live, and a democracy describes our nation’s form of government. The two are not antithetical.

Hopefully, this explanation makes the subject clearer.

Karen Fisk

Rotonda West

