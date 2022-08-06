Are you a patriot or a cult member. I've come up with a survey to see where you stand.
Let's start. If you think it's okay as a president to grab women's privates or pay off porn stars you're probably just a pervert who has no respect for women's rights. If you think that defrauding people into believing that you're running a legitimate university yet pay a $25 million fine you're just another corrupt businessman.
If believe that there were good people on both sides in Charlottesville you're just a racist. If you think it's okay to bribe the head of a foreign country you probably named your child Tucker, Sean or Laura. If you think taking Putin's word over are own intelligence you're turning a little orange. If you believe that the insurrection was just a murder mystery play where the theme was who hung Mike Pence by the Capitol with the gallows you're a full blown tangerine and void of any rationale, welcome to cult Trump.
On another note congratulations to governor DeGutless on the mass exodus of qualified educators out of Florida by not allowing them to be what they have wanted to do for years. So the new standards are you just have to be a veteran with 60 credits. Hopefully they teach the kids to fire assault weapon's to protect themselves because God knows the politicians won't do anything.
Welcome to Florida not like the rest of us. Lock him up!
