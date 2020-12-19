Editor:
We have heard how a bully causes discomfort and talk how wrong it is, but publicly it happens and the youth are watching. We are silently allowing it. We are watching our rights erode.
Facebook, Twitter, Youtube have all demonstrated censoring and some are in court due to it. Having a different opinion and being able to speak openly about it is one of our most cherished rights in the constitution. Freedom of speech. I myself have experienced this, being told my comments were against community standards and having my account suspended indefinitely. What did I do? I had posted an article about Nazism and its teachings and beliefs to compare to what is happening today. Alarm!
It was said that the World War II vets were the most resilient and strongest men ever. Now they are dying off and so is what America used to be.
The elections are being proven to be fraudulent. Are you blind? Are you deaf? Do the research and look at other media. You are being fed like an infant in a high chair. You are losing your rights. Mainstream media is not telling you everything. Its called propaganda. I can watch CNN and Fox or any other station and hear conflicting reports. Something is wrong here, folks. It is dangerous. It is control. It is communism.
Maryellen Race
Punta Gorda
